Another powerful and informative conversation with economist Martin Armstrong. He has quite a bit to share including his concern over the “50-Day Deal”. Armstrong’s Socrates AI system had originally projected global war beginning in 2026, but with the announcement of Trump’s “50-Day Deal”, the forecast has shifted, now indicating a possible start as early as September.

Why, what is it? Trump’s “50-Day Deal” is an ultimatum for Putin; Russia has 50 days to engage in peace negotiations or face sweeping economic consequences, including 100% tariffs on Russian imports and secondary sanctions targeting nations that continue doing business with Moscow, particularly in energy.

Simultaneously, Trump has committed to resuming and expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine, coordinated through NATO allies who would front the costs. The plan represents a strategic pivot — combining diplomatic pressure with economic and military escalation — and is designed to force a resolution to the conflict while signaling a tougher, more unilateral U.S. stance.

The problem is the way the 3 main players are responding:

The Kremlin largely discounts the ultimatum as symbolic rhetoric, with Putin showing no real intention to concede The Guardian+1The Sun+1.

Ukraine is preparing for possible escalation, including a significant military push before the deadline NewsweekRadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty.

NATO partners—including the U.K. and Germany—have launched a “50‑day drive” to arm Ukraine ahead of the deadline

This is why Socrates expects war to start in September. Unless one of these players concede, broader war is coming. You can hear this and much more in the show. Here are the details:

Title and Link to the show: Chance of War Increases in Sept, Genius Act War Bonds, NeoCons Surrounding Trump w/ Martin Armstrong

Description: World-renowned economist Martin Armstrong returns to the Friday Night Financial Review with critical updates from Socrates, his powerful AI-driven forecasting system. Drawing on millions of data points, Socrates has guided major sovereign and institutional funds through global economic disruptions—now, its latest predictions are sounding alarms.

In this episode, Armstrong reveals that the timeline for a potential global conflict may be accelerating, with signs pointing to September 2025 rather than 2026. He also breaks down the Genius Act, explaining how it mirrors historic war bond initiatives from World War I and other major conflicts, signaling deeper economic and geopolitical shifts ahead.

Learn more about Martin Armstrong at Armstrong Economics

Also, I just posted an important article about the IRA scams that are affecting tens of thousands of unsuspecting Americans. Investigative journalist Charles E. Drake shares his personal experience suffering through this exact scam.

I have been sharing this situation for a while and I have been working with Andy Schectman with Miles Franklin to help people get their live savings back. I have personally heard from hundreds of people who have been scammed out of literally millions of dollars collectively. Fortunately, we are seeing mostly successful results.

Here is what one recovered victim had to say:

To Whom it may concern,



We started working with Kevin Hauser several months ago and he has been our guardian angel throughout this process.

We first heard about these gold and silver scams on a Sarah Westall podcast when she was interviewing Andy Schectman.

Kevin emailed us immediately after I sent an email to Sarah about our Gold experience.

Kevin was absolutely positive and encouraging about our pursuit of getting reimbursed from XXX Gold for our loses.

He has helped us with figuring out how much money we lost and how to go about recouping our losses.

He has negotiated for us with XX the CEO of XXG which has not been easy.

We are still in the process of this negotiation and Kevin will be essential in it's completion.

This has been an incredibly stressful venture but we both feel so grateful that Kevin is by your side in this process.

We could not have done this without him.

Kevin and Miles Franklin has restored our trust in mankind.



Thank you!



Terese X and Joe X

If you or someone you know has been caught up in a scam like this, you are not alone—and you should not be ashamed. We have heard from hundreds of people who have been affected by this exact scheme. There is help. We are working with Miles Franklin to support victims and help recover what was lost. Learn more at SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin.

