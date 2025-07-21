Gabbard Document Release, Timing and Epstein - Sarah joins Dr. Dave Janda's Operation Freedom

I recently joined Dr. Dave Janda on Operation Freedom to delve into the latest document release by Tulsi Gabbard and to revisit the Epstein case. This newly released information sheds light on the vast surveillance apparatus and reveals serious abuses of power involving Obama, Brennan, and others—along with renewed attention on the Hammer and Scorecard program.

This episode reflects years of investigative work that mainstream media long ignored. It’s been frustrating—and damaging—to be labeled a conspiracy theorist when the intel and documentation shared have been thoroughly vetted and are demonstrably true. The lack of journalistic curiosity back when this evidence was available remains baffling.

In fact, WikiLeaks had much of this material years ago, yet not a single mainstream outlet bothered to investigate it seriously. Now that Tulsi Gabbard has released these files, the information is finally surfacing. But the question remains: Why now?

Dr. Janda and I explore this question and much more.

At the top of the episode, Dave notes how both he and I continue to be heavily suppressed—a reality familiar to all who follow my work. What’s particularly striking is that Dave, a man who served in advisory roles under four U.S. presidents, also faces silencing. It’s hard to understand how someone with such credentials could be so consistently sidelined.

Please note: the episode cuts off at the end due to a glitch in the station’s clock system. It was not sabotage, though we’ve experienced interruptions before when covering this type of material. Fortunately, this time it was truly just a technical error.

You can listen to this on Janda’s website at DaveJanda.com or subscribers can watch it here.