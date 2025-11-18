I recently posted one of the most incredible interviews I’ve done. Its consequences for people in the UK (and for us as well) are so significant that there isn’t much more to say other than: I strongly recommend you listen.

In this age of extreme information warfare, it’s important to step back and look for the actual truth. While the activities discussed in this interview are happening in many places around the world (think Epstein, or my Rothstein interviews), they can also be weaponized against broad groups of people and used to stereotype innocent people.

When I look at these issues, I break them down to specifics:

Who exactly committed the crime—not what group they belong to.

If we punish entire communities for the actions of certain individuals, we risk becoming like North Korea or the old Soviet Union, where whole families were persecuted because of one person’s actions.

That said, these crimes still need to be exposed and stopped. No civilization can stand for long when this level of corruption and abuse exists beneath the surface.

For more some context, below the show description and link I included an X post from Raja Miah.

Mark your calendars!

This Thursday, November 20th at 5pmCT Dr. Diane Kazer and I will be hosting a Peptide Webinar - “THE PEPTIDE REVOLUTION WEBINAR - Modern Must Haves for Regenerative Healing”: You must sign up at SarahWestall.com/Peptides

Title and Link: Musk Helps Expose the Most Consequential Political Blackmail Operation in Modern British History w/ Raja Miah

Description: Human rights activist Raja Miah joins the program to expose the Pakistani rape gangs that have infiltrated communities across England. Miah is not a typical whistleblower — he is a multi-decade, award-winning human rights advocate and a Muslim who has spent years fighting for vulnerable victims silenced by the system.

With the unexpected support of Elon Musk, Miah says he has avoided extended prison time and now has a platform to reveal abuses that reach into the highest levels of the British government. He also shares his deep frustration with the mainstream media’s refusal to cover what he believes is one of the most consequential scandals in modern British history.

Dear Mr. Musk,



I, and the people of my town, owe you our gratitude. For six years, we have led the campaign for a Public Inquiry into the cover-up of the grooming and gang rape of Oldham’s children.



To this day, not a single mainstream reporter or news agency has told the full story of what powerful politicians did to those of us who refused to turn a blind eye to the industrial-scale abuse of children, not just in Oldham but across the UK. Without this platform, the truth would remain hidden.



Today, @Keir_Starmer and his @UKLabour will vote against a Public Inquiry into this national scandal. Here are the three main reasons why:

- To protect the block postal votes they rely on from sections of the UK’s Muslim communities to stay in power.

- To shield senior Labour politicians implicated in the cover-up, including Deputy PM @AngelaRayner, Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP, Government Minister @JimfromOldham, and Greater Manchester Mayor @AndyBurnhamGM.



- To silence and demonise working-class communities like ours. They believe that by branding us as racists and far-right they can silence all opposition and tighten their grip on power.



The Prime Minister is fully aware of what took place in Oldham. When we first began our campaign, whilst leader of the Labour Party, @Keir_Starmer came to Oldham to help support members of his team that were trying to put myself and others in prison for daring to speak out.



Without your voice, and this platform, we would have already been defeated. For that we will be ever grateful. Thank you @elonmusk.



Yours Sincerely

Raja Miah MBE

Other posts you may have missed: