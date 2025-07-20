Those who follow my work already know—the chaos we’re seeing around the world isn’t random. It’s the backdrop to a massive global economic reset that’s well underway. In times of currency instability—like the one the U.S. dollar is facing now—global powers seize the moment to consolidate control and reshape the future for the next 50 to 100 years. It’s a pattern we’ve seen repeat itself through every major economic shift over the past few centuries.

That’s exactly why I stay committed to covering these economic developments regularly. This week, I welcomed Andy Schectman back for another round of the Friday Night Economic Review.

Title and Link: Planning is Over, War has Started: First Stage of Economic Global War: Commodities w/ Andy Schectman

Description: Andy Schectman returns to break down the latest strategic moves by the global elite—shifting from long-term planning to active, coordinated initiatives that are now pressuring large financial institutions and central banks. We dive into the historic surge in silver sales, what it signals about the state of the global economy, and why it may be a critical weapon in the unfolding economic war.

We also explore the global rush to secure real commodities—from silver to oil—and how insiders are openly discussing using these assets to back future currencies and even offset unsustainable government debt. This episode connects the dots between currency collapse, commodity positioning, and the quiet power plays happening behind the scenes.

