2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference - Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall
Dec 19, 2024
1
My presentation at this years 2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference uploaded for members.

If you are not a paying member, you can watch my presentation and others on James Fetzer's Bitchute Channel

Details:

Title: The Top 3 Priorities for The Human Race & Why We Are Blind to Them

Humanity is at a cross road. The cumulation of technology, exaggerated abuse of power, and a polarized and uninformed public have created the perfect storm. We are facing extinction level events and power shifts not seen in over 2000 years. What are we really facing and what does this mean to humanity?

