2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference - Sarah Westall

My presentation at this years 2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference

Details:

Title: The Top 3 Priorities for The Human Race & Why We Are Blind to Them

Humanity is at a cross road. The cumulation of technology, exaggerated abuse of power, and a polarized and uninformed public have created the perfect storm. We are facing extinction level events and power shifts not seen in over 2000 years. What are we really facing and what does this mean to humanity?