Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Analysis: Current State of Affairs - Dave Hodges and Sarah Westall

Substack Exclusive
Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Apr 17, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Dave Hodges and I regularly co-host our semi-monthly State of Affairs segment.
While it’s not an official show, it’s a recurring collaboration we share exclusively with our paid subscribers on both of our platforms.

Although this segment is reserved for subscribers, here are a few of my recent public appearances you can watch:

Red Pill News with Zak Paine: https://rumble.com/v6s0dbx-americas-sovereignty-vs-globalist-control-on-sat-night-livestream.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

John B Wells Intelligence Briefing: https://rumble.com/v6s0ou7-the-intelligence-briefing-ports-of-no-return-john-b-wells-live.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Exclusive for Subscribers: My Appearance on The Ritchie Allen Show
  Sarah Westall
DOGE - Dueling Factions at its Core
  Sarah Westall
Epstein Limited Hangout, Manson Comparisons and CIA’s Operation Chaos w/ George Webb
  Sarah Westall
REPLAY: JOIN THE PEPTIDE REVOLUTION WEBINAR
  Sarah Westall
Programmed Robotic Doctors, Rockefeller Medicine, Experiments & Men’s Testosterone w/ Dr. Lynn Lafferty
  Sarah Westall
Health Freedom Under Attack, Dr Robert Young Found Guilty on Suspicious Victimless Crime w/ Matt Hazen
  Sarah Westall
Epstein Files, Dueling Cabal Factions and Gold from Ancient Civilizations w/ Dave Hodges
  Sarah Westall