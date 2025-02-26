Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Biohacking & Peptides: Weight loss, Anti-Aging & Performance – Myth vs Reality w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

Substack version for Subscribers
Sarah Westall
Feb 26, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss bio-hacking and the myths and realities of the peptide world. She discusses how we can grow old feeling and looking much younger unlike generations in the past. Our future is promising if we decide to become our own doctors and implement health routines tailored to you for a longer more productive life feel…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Violence Erupting in the Panama Canal, Identifying Enemy Infiltration, Psyops Ongoing w/ Michael Yon
  Sarah Westall
Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power w/ Dr. J Michael Waller
  Sarah Westall
Tyranny in Europe: Germany’s AfD Scares Establishment, Peter Boehringer(AfD) & Harley Schlanger
  Sarah Westall
DOGE Operation: Appearance on Operation Freedom with Dave Janda
  Sarah Westall
Part 2: "Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview
  Sarah Westall
"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview
  Sarah Westall
Can a Compound Mimic Exercise & Its Benefits? Giant Leaps in Science and Health w/ Dr Diane Kazer
  Sarah Westall