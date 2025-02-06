"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview

This interview is one of the most important interviews I have ever done. It was put out to the world pre Qanon and pre Blackmail being a known thing.

Unfortunately, this interview was also deleted from Youtube and lost to the digital book burning that has plagued our recent history. Led by tyrants hiding behind computer screens, the world has descended into a second dark age masked by new tech, science and advanced brainwashing techniques that are conveniently confusing everyday people that we are more evolved.

This interview was featured in the book “QAnon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening”. I was approached after this interview went public to be included in a new book featuring truths that needed to be shared. I had no idea who or what QAnon was. I didn’t really care, I just wanted to get this information out.

So I wrote a forward and included the transcript of this interview for the book. The book then proceeded to hit #1 in 17 categories on Amazon and sold millions of copies before the company took it off their site. At this point I was officially a number 1 bestselling author.

From that day forward, blackmail and human compromise was seeded into the human consciousness. The world changed and unfortunately I was also branded a conspiracy theorist and a QAnon follower; Then I was systematically unpersoned.

I was never a QAnon follower and as for being a conspiracy theorist, my biggest crime was that I was years early on reporting truthful information. I do not regret putting this information out. I find comfort knowing I can sleep at night doing what was right.

Later other people came out with blackmail books to counter and control the narrative. Those individuals got the attention, money and the support of the establishment; That’s how its done.

After being unpersoned, I have slowly regained a following. Thank you for being one of those followers. I truly appreciate each one of you more now then I did before.

-

Before I get into more details about this episode, here are some recent posts you may have missed:

-

Who is Detective Rothstein aka Jimmy Boots?

Detective James Rothstein, NYCPD Gold Shield, Police Intel, NY Crime Commission Special Squad (now retired). America’s No. 1 expert in sex trafficking, organized pedophile human compromise ops and illegal narcotics trafficking. Responsible for the prosecution and conviction of more high level human compromise criminals than any other LE person in America (or the world). Detective Rothstein has a distinguished record that is unmatched.

I spent over 12 hours on many occasions interviewing James Rothstein over a period of a year. This is the first interview which is in 2 parts.

This is part 1.