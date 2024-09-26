Civil War, Bait & Switch & the Tate Brothers

Weekly update for subscribers. If you are not a paying member, please enjoy a 7 day trial:

This episode I share some videos from my upcoming expose on the Tate brothers. For those who are not aware of them, the Tate brothers have over 40 million followers in social media and are heavily influencing young men, especially teenage boys. Below are a few videos showing their true colors:

Andrew Tate sharing how he “takes it all”

Next you will see Andrew Tate teaching young men how to be “pimps”. A word he believes represents something good. He explains how you gain “control” of the girls: