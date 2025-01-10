The attached video is Michelle Melendez’s presentation that she gave for my Substack followers. She modified and added to her recent Red Pill Expo presentation and has included it here for you.

With the wildfires ongoing in LA, this should have more meaning. While those fires are obviously different from Maui and North Carolina, I am almost certain that similarities will also emerge from that event as more comes out over time.

Aside from this presentation, Michelle also did an interview with me on this topic. Here are the details:

Title: Comparisons: Maui Fire and North Carolina Hurricane – Land & Resource Grabs w/ Michelle Melendez

Description: Michelle Melendez rejoins the program to share her research comparing North Carolina and Maui. She explains the incredible similarities and how the federal government has abandoned victims of both tragedies while facilitating theft of land and resources. You can learn more about the incredible details about at https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com

Link: Comparisons: Maui Fire and North Carolina Hurricane – Land & Resource Grabs w/ Michelle Melendez

