Conspiracy Theories and Offending Some

This is an interview of me by Victor Hugo for Substack members. Enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Get 7 day free trial

This interview triggered some people. I never try to offend, but sometimes topics can be offensive no matter what you say.

Victor Hugo is an artist who can hear in color. He used this talent to create art live on stage while musicians played music. He has been on stage with Rock n’ Roll icons such as John Rzeznik of the Goo-Goo Dolls and John Waite of Bad English and The Babys.

He is creator of the The Modern Art Music Movement™ and has traveled the world mingling with power members of the Chinese Communist Party. His insights are interesting.