Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Conspiracy Theories and Offending Some

Victor Hugo interviews Sarah Westall
Sarah Westall
Dec 19, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

This is an interview of me by Victor Hugo for Substack members. Enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Get 7 day free trial

This interview triggered some people. I never try to offend, but sometimes topics can be offensive no matter what you say.

Victor Hugo is an artist who can hear in color. He used this talent to create art live on stage while musicians played music. He has been on stage with Rock n’ Roll icons such as John Rzeznik of the Goo-Goo Dolls and John Waite of Bad English and The Babys.

He is creator of the The Modern Art Music Movement™ and has traveled the world mingling with power members of the Chinese Communist Party. His insights are interesting.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Disinfo Agents and some Woo Woo
  Sarah Westall
Operation Gladio: The Operation that Funds the Cabal's Dark Projects with Colonel Towner-Watkins
  Matthew Raymer
Who was Mary Magdalen? Remote Viewers may provide an Answer
  Sarah Westall
Why Psychics Cannot Predict the Lottery - Remote Viewers Explain
  Sarah Westall
Substack Exclusive - RV Session on Cold Cases
  Sarah Westall
Is Civil Unrest coming? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith
  Sarah Westall
What is Israel's Dahya Doctrine?
  Sarah Westall