Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Disinfo Agents and some Woo Woo

Sarah Westall
Dec 06, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

This is a Substack exclusive with Dave Hodges, if you are not a subscriber, enjoy a free 7 day trial:

Get 7 day free trial

Other posts you may have missed:

Also, if you missed the FREE privacy seminar, it will be replaying thru this Sunday. You can read about it here. Or sign up and watch here and receive a free ebook on how to deGoogle your life!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Operation Gladio: The Operation that Funds the Cabal's Dark Projects with Colonel Towner-Watkins
  Matthew Raymer
Who was Mary Magdalen? Remote Viewers may provide an Answer
  Sarah Westall
Why Psychics Cannot Predict the Lottery - Remote Viewers Explain
  Sarah Westall
Substack Exclusive - RV Session on Cold Cases
  Sarah Westall
Is Civil Unrest coming? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith
  Sarah Westall
What is Israel's Dahya Doctrine?
  Sarah Westall
Future Humans 100% Synthetic down to the individual Cells w/ Hope & Tivon
  Sarah Westall