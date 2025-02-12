Sarah’s Report
DOGE Operation: Appearance on Operation Freedom with Dave Janda
Also, posts you have missed
Sarah Westall
Feb 12, 2025
I recently appeared on Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom to discuss DOGE, the competing world economic systems and more. This is a conversation you likely will not hear elsewhere. I don’t know anyone at this point discussing the worldwide financial system in this manner. You can listen to this on Janda’s website at DaveJanda.com or subscribers can watch it here.

-

Other shows/articles you may have missed:

Infants Dying at Alarming Rates, USA Worst in Developed World w/ RFK Jr Advisor Angela Stanton-King

10 Billion Trump Lawsuit against CBS 60 Minutes, Ukraine Bio-labs and more w/ John Mark Dougan

The Greatest Heist Of All Time: The Level Of Corruption That Elon Musk And His DOGE Team Are Uncovering Is Absolutely Mind Blowing

Weight loss Peptides more Powerful and Safer than Ozempic

-

Two of the most effective anti-aging peptides and their benefits:

GHK-Cu

🔥 Benefits of GHK-Cu

Boosts Collagen & Elastin Production – Improves skin structure, elasticity, and reduces wrinkles
Enhances Wound Healing – Accelerates tissue repair and promotes faster skin injury recovery
Anti-Inflammatory – Reduces skin irritation and inflammation, beneficial for acne and rosacea
Anti-Aging – Helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and maintains skin firmness and elasticity
Antioxidant Properties – Neutralizes free radicals, preventing skin damage and aging
Improves Skin Barrier Function – Strengthens the skin’s natural barrier, retaining moisture and protecting against pollutants
Stimulates Hair Growth – Promotes hair follicle activity and scalp health, aiding in hair growth
Supports Cellular Regeneration – Helps renew and repair skin cells, improving overall skin health

GHK-Cu increased collagen production by 70% in fibroblast cultures, which are the cells responsible for producing collagen and extracellular matrix components. (source: pubmed). Also increased skin elasticity by 35% after 12 weeks of use (source: pubmed)

GHK-CU comes in Capsules! Order here - Use code “Sarah” to save 10% - this is a 2 month supply at 2mg per day.

GHK-CU also comes as an injectable. Injectables are more bioavailable in general (thus the lower dose per injection). I take 2mg per day for 5 days and then 2 days off. You can order that here - Use code “sarah” to save 10%

-

Join Dr. Diane Kaser’s Tribe to ask questions about dosage and much more or use ChatGPT. It will provide dosages and instructions on how to use.

Note: I am not a medical doctor and cannot provide dosages or direction. I am only giving you my own personal use, my research based on trial information, and what is commonly taken by others. You must do your own research and/or speak to your doctor.

-

Ipamorelin

🔥 Benefits of Ipamorelin

Increases Growth Hormone (GH) Release – Promotes lean muscle gain and fat loss
Boosts Muscle Recovery & Repair – Ideal for athletes and bodybuilders
Enhances Fat Loss – Helps in body recomposition by increasing metabolism
Improves Sleep Quality – Deeper REM sleep and better recovery
Supports Anti-Aging & Skin Health – Stimulates collagen production for younger-looking skin
Reduces Inflammation & Enhances Joint Healing – Helps with injuries and joint pain

Research sources: PubMed, PubMed

You can order Ipamorelin here - Use code “sarah” to save 10% - I take .2mg per day

-

If purchasing an injectable, you also need to also purchase reconstitution solution.

-

Join Dr. Diane Kaser’s Tribe to ask questions about dosage and much more or use ChatGPT. It will provide dosages and instructions on how to use.

Note: I am not a medical doctor and cannot provide dosages or direction. I am only giving you my own personal use, my research based on trial information, and what is commonly taken by others. You must do your own research and/or speak to your doctor.

