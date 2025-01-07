Playback speed
Drug Trafficking – Inside Account, CIA Program (Bush, Rockefeller, Kissinger)

Lost Content from the Massive 2020 Internet Purge
Sarah Westall
Jan 07, 2025
2
This is another important historic interview lost to the great internet purge of 2020.

Drug Trafficking – Inside Account, CIA Program (Bush, Rockefeller, Kissinger)

Episode Description:

Nicholas Zakzuk joins the program to discuss how his family’s shipping business was ultimately destroyed by the CIA/Colombian drug trafficking racket. His family owned the largest shipping company in Colombia before the drug business took over. He provides a horrifying yet engaging description about his family’s ordeal with border patrol agents, the CIA, and the FBI. He also shares who he believes was behind the entire set up of the Colombian drug trade and how it ultimately turned a very peaceful country into a haven of drugs and violence.

For everyone, here are 2 recent shows you may have missed:

Black Pilled vs Learning Reality and Maintaining Perspective, AI Reality w/ Johnny Vedmore

Fake or Real Alien Invasion, Military Advanced Craft & UFO Research: Laura Eisenhower, Patty Greer

