This is another important historic interview lost to the great internet purge of 2020.

Drug Trafficking – Inside Account, CIA Program (Bush, Rockefeller, Kissinger)

Episode Description:

Nicholas Zakzuk joins the program to discuss how his family’s shipping business was ultimately destroyed by the CIA/Colombian drug trafficking racket. His family owned the largest shipping company in Colombia before the drug business took over. He provides a horrifying yet engaging description about his family’s ordeal with border patrol agents, the CIA, and the FBI. He also shares who he believes was behind the entire set up of the Colombian drug trade and how it ultimately turned a very peaceful country into a haven of drugs and violence.

