Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Epstein Files, Dueling Cabal Factions and Gold from Ancient Civilizations w/ Dave Hodges

Sarah Westall
Mar 03, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Dave Hodges returns to the program to discuss the Epstein files and what games may be played in releasing the evidence. We also discuss ancient stores of gold and how that is relevant to today’s massive movements in gold worldwide. Hodges also shares his research into those ancient society’s, both Lumeria and Atlantis, who held these massive stores. You…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Health Freedom Under Attack, Dr Robert Young Found Guilty on Suspicious Victimless Crime w/ Matt Hazen
  Sarah Westall
X-Files True History, Project Blue Beam, Cabal Faction War w/ Former FBI Agent John DeSouza
  Sarah Westall
Biohacking & Peptides: Weight loss, Anti-Aging & Performance – Myth vs Reality w/ Dr. Diane Kazer
  Sarah Westall
Violence Erupting in the Panama Canal, Identifying Enemy Infiltration, Psyops Ongoing w/ Michael Yon
  Sarah Westall
Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power w/ Dr. J Michael Waller
  Sarah Westall
Tyranny in Europe: Germany’s AfD Scares Establishment, Peter Boehringer(AfD) & Harley Schlanger
  Sarah Westall
DOGE Operation: Appearance on Operation Freedom with Dave Janda
  Sarah Westall