Epstein Limited Hangout, Manson Comparisons and CIA’s Operation Chaos w/ George Webb

With the delay of the Epstein files more people are noticing that Epstein has been a limited hangout since the beginning. Considering the FBI has had in their possession the Epstein blackmail videos since 2008 without any arrests or prosecutions aside from Epstein and Maxwell.

Description: Investigative Journalist, George Webb, joins the program to discuss the limited hangout that is Jeffrey Epstein. He shares how documentaries and news coverage is purposely leaving out important details that point to the true nature of the sordid case. We also discuss the Manson case and comparisons with Eptstein. He explains what CIA’s Operation Chaos was and how it is applicable. You can follow and support George Webb on his Substack

In this interview, John Dougan claims one of the 700 blackmail videos he has in his possession shows a top executive at MSNBC having sex with a minor. He claims this is why the media is actively covering up the entire Epstein case; there are many executives from various media companies on them.

John Mark Dougan, the Palm Beach ex Sheriff turned whistleblower, rejoins the program to discuss the explosive news regarding the Epstein videos he currently has in possession. The story first came to light when the Times of London published the story after (it is believed) the FBI leaked the information to MI6 regarding the Epstein videos John Dougan acquired and still has today. The story alleges that the FBI is involved in a mass coverup of the Epstein crime and blackmail spree which involves the who who of the rich and powerful around the world. John Dougan concurs, stating that the FBI has enough information to prosecute regardless if Epstein is alive or dead. This is an explosive story that needs to get out to the American Public. While the rest of the Western world has learned this story, the United States has been kept in the dark.

