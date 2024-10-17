My latest show with Hope and Tivon shares the incredible science of transforming a natural human being into a 100% synthetic one; down to each individual cell. It seems like science fiction until you study the white papers and understand the research. Its harder to believe that anyone would actually want to work on this type of research.

The show is really long, so it was split into 2 parts. Part one you can see with the link below (on many different platforms) and part 2 is uploaded here for all Substack subscribers.

Description: Hope and Tivon rejoin the program to discuss the new research and direction they are seeing in the synthetic biology and IEEE world. They have been reading and analyzing books and white papers to track where the researchers and projects are heading. They also share hopeful news on how to break down unwanted synthetic materials in your body. You can purchase the EMF kit discussed during the program at https://www.ftwproject.com/product/brighteon-university-emf-protection-sample-kit/

Link to Part 1: Future Humans 100% Synthetic down to the individual Cells w/ Hope & Tivon - Part 1

Part 2 is uploaded here to Substack.