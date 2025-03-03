Health Freedom Under Attack, Dr Robert Young Found Guilty on Suspicious Victimless Crime w/ Matt Hazen

Dr. Robert Young was recently tried and found guilty on highly questionable charges in a case that raises serious concerns about fairness and due process. The so-called “victim” in this case was neither harmed nor deceased—in fact, Dr. Young has saved this individual’s life multiple times throughout the years. As bizarre as this may sound, the circumstances surrounding the trial only become more troubling the deeper you look.

The alleged “victim” is 84 years old and has repeatedly received life-saving care from Dr. Young. Without his intervention, it is highly unlikely she would have lived this long—outliving the average life expectancy of women in the U.S. Yet, instead of being recognized for his contributions to her well-being, Dr. Young now faces prosecution for treating a patient who clearly benefited from his care.

The irregularities in this case are impossible to ignore. The court permitted the prosecution to question the alleged “victim” yet denied Dr. Young’s defense team the right to cross-examine—an extraordinary violation of legal norms. Additionally, the trial is being documented by a group of “journalists” who are likely creating a propaganda piece to intimidate other health freedom advocates and discourage dissent from mainstream medical narratives.

This case is a stark example of the arrogance within mainstream medicine and the willful ignorance of those who believe it is the only legitimate form of healthcare. This flawed mindset enables the persecution of those who dare to challenge conventional wisdom, despite history repeatedly proving that medical progress often comes from outside the establishment.

At present, mainstream medicine has become a major obstacle to human advancement. Many within the field are elevated to positions of influence beyond their true understanding, promoting bad science and suppressing alternative approaches that could benefit countless people.

COVID was a glaring example of this suppression, but it is far from the only one—the relentless attack on Dr. Robert Young is just the latest in a long line of assaults on medical freedom. If society is to evolve, we must rethink medicine, demand open scientific discourse, and reject the authoritarian control that seeks to silence those who challenge the status quo.

My latest show discusses this incredible situation with guest Matt Hazen. Hazen works closely with Young and has been involved in the trial from the start. Before I get to the details of the show, I have included ideas for people to think about below. There are 4 main sections:

How Mainstream Medicine Persecutes Professionals Outside of Its Framework - Why This Hurts Patients and Scientific Progress

The Importance of Health Freedom

The Importance of Medical and Scientific Diversity

The Importance of Disagreements in Science

Also, Young’s credentials continued to be challenged by high profile MDs in mainstream medicine and mainstream media. Not sure why they believe they have a right to dismiss degrees and education. But I recently interviewed Young about his training and also spent some time reviewing for listeners his significant training and background.

You can see that here: Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism

How Mainstream Medicine Persecutes Professionals Outside of Its Framework

How Mainstream Medicine Persecutes Professionals Outside of Its Framework

Mainstream medicine, often controlled by large institutions, regulatory bodies, and pharmaceutical interests, has a history of discrediting, marginalizing, and even punishing professionals trained in alternative or emerging medical fields. This persecution can take many forms, from professional blacklisting to legal threats and public ridicule, ultimately restricting innovation and limiting patient access to diverse treatment options.

1. Censorship and Loss of Medical Licenses

Doctors and researchers who advocate for alternative treatments—such as functional medicine, regenerative therapies, or holistic approaches—often face threats to their medical licenses. Regulatory bodies like medical boards may revoke or suspend licenses if practitioners promote treatments that do not align with the dominant pharmaceutical-driven model, even if those treatments show promising results. This discourages innovation and forces many professionals to practice under constant fear of professional ruin.

2. Media Smears and Character Assassination

When medical professionals step outside conventional frameworks, they are often labeled as “quacks” or “pseudoscientists” by mainstream media and fact-checkers, regardless of the legitimacy of their research. High-profile doctors who have questioned pharmaceutical interventions, promoted alternative healing methods, or criticized industry influence have been subjected to media attacks aimed at discrediting their work rather than engaging in scientific debate.

3. Suppression of Research and Funding Restrictions

Funding for medical research is heavily controlled by government agencies and pharmaceutical companies, which prioritize studies that align with profitable treatment models. Alternative approaches such as peptide therapy, natural medicine, and non-patentable compounds often struggle to receive funding, leaving groundbreaking research neglected or dismissed as “unproven.” Without funding, many promising therapies remain unexplored simply because they are not financially lucrative for large industries.

4. Legal Action and Regulatory Suppression

Professionals in fields like naturopathy, functional medicine, and holistic healing often face unnecessary legal scrutiny and restrictions. In some cases, governments and medical boards ban alternative treatments, making it difficult for practitioners to operate freely. Even well-established therapies, such as high-dose vitamin treatments or off-label drug use, have been suppressed when they challenge the pharmaceutical industry's profit motives.

5. Insurance and Institutional Barriers

Mainstream insurance models favor conventional pharmaceutical-based medicine, making it difficult for alternative practitioners to get coverage for their treatments. Patients seeking functional medicine, peptide therapy, or other innovative approaches often have to pay out of pocket, limiting access to those who can afford it. Additionally, hospitals and clinics often exclude non-mainstream practitioners from their networks, reducing collaboration and patient choice.

Why This Hurts Patients and Scientific Progress

By persecuting professionals trained in alternative fields, mainstream medicine limits the evolution of healthcare and prevents patients from accessing potentially life-changing treatments. Science should be an open process that welcomes challenges, innovation, and diverse perspectives—not a system that silences dissenting voices to protect established interests. True medical progress comes from rigorous debate, independent research, and the freedom to explore new ideas without fear of retribution

The Importance of Health Freedom

Health freedom is a fundamental right that allows individuals to make informed choices about their own bodies, treatments, and well-being without unnecessary government or corporate interference. It empowers people to decide what medical interventions, therapies, or lifestyle choices align with their personal beliefs, values, and unique health needs. In a rapidly evolving world of medicine, biotechnology, and holistic healing, having the ability to choose one's own healthcare path is essential for personal autonomy and bodily sovereignty. Without health freedom, individuals may be forced into one-size-fits-all medical approaches that do not consider their specific conditions, risks, or preferences.

Beyond personal choice, health freedom also fuels medical innovation. When people have the right to explore alternative therapies, nutritional strategies, and emerging treatments—such as regenerative medicine, peptides, or holistic wellness—scientific progress thrives. Restricting access to medical options limits advancements in healthcare and delays the discovery of breakthrough solutions. Furthermore, informed consent is a cornerstone of ethical medicine, ensuring that no one is subjected to treatments without full transparency about potential risks and benefits. Ultimately, health freedom protects both individual rights and the future of medical progress, allowing society to evolve toward better, more personalized healthcare solutions.

The Importance of Medical and Scientific Diversity

It is crucial that mainstream medicine does not persecute other fields of medicine and science because progress thrives in an environment of open inquiry, innovation, and collaboration. History has repeatedly shown that medical advancements often come from outside the conventional system. Many treatments once considered "unorthodox"—such as handwashing to prevent infections, dietary interventions for chronic diseases, or the gut microbiome's role in health—were initially dismissed by the mainstream, only to be validated later. If mainstream medicine rigidly suppresses alternative or emerging fields, it risks slowing down scientific progress and denying patients potentially life-changing therapies.

Additionally, patients deserve the right to explore diverse medical approaches that align with their individual needs. Not every health condition has a one-size-fits-all solution, and many people benefit from integrative medicine, holistic therapies, functional medicine, or cutting-edge research in longevity, regenerative medicine, and personalized health. By allowing open dialogue and cross-disciplinary collaboration, the medical field can evolve in a way that prioritizes patient outcomes rather than rigid institutional dogma. Instead of silencing alternative approaches, mainstream medicine should embrace a culture of healthy skepticism, rigorous testing, and evidence-based validation to ensure that the best possible treatments—regardless of their origins—are available to those in need.

The Importance of Disagreements in Science

Disagreements in science are essential for progress because they drive deeper inquiry, challenge assumptions, and prevent stagnation. Science is not about accepting absolute truths but about continuously testing, refining, and improving our understanding of the world. When scientists debate theories, challenge existing data, or propose alternative explanations, they push the boundaries of knowledge, leading to more robust and well-supported conclusions. Without disagreement, flawed ideas could persist unchallenged, slowing down innovation and potentially leading to misguided policies or treatments.

Moreover, scientific disagreements fuel innovation and discovery. Many groundbreaking advancements—such as the development of quantum mechanics and modern approaches to medicine—emerged from intense debates and skepticism. If everyone agreed all the time, there would be little motivation to question current knowledge or seek better solutions. Healthy scientific discourse ensures that ideas are rigorously tested, peer-reviewed, and refined over time, ultimately leading to more reliable and effective advancements for society.