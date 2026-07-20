Her Extraordinary Mind Challenges What We Know About Reality | Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Latest Thrive Hour!

You can see the full show here on Substack or on Apple video/audio

Show Description:

Leading scalar energy expert Dr. Sandra Rose Michael joins the Thrive Hour to share her extraordinary insights into consciousness, human potential, and the nature of our existence. Dr. Sandra discusses her unusual childhood growing up with parents who worked on top-secret government projects, including the famed Manhattan Project, and how her exceptionally gifted mind led her to begin experimenting with the work of Nikola Tesla at a remarkably young age. She also shares her experiences with remote viewing and her claims of remembering life inside her mother’s womb and memories from past lives.



The conversation expands into the mysteries of consciousness, perception, and what humans may be capable of understanding beyond our conventional models of reality. For fun, Sarah also brings her own recent remote viewing work into the discussion, including a session involving the mysterious Face on Mars. Substack members can access additional material from the conversation, including recently declassified documents related to Dr. Sandra’s parents and Sarah’s remote viewing of Mars.

See more about Dr. Sandra, her team and her work at eesystem.com

Also, as promised here is the remote viewing I discussed during the show:

And, here is additional background information on Dr. Sandra’s parents and their scientific and engineering work: Sandra’s mother, Lois H. Molzan Behner, studied Engineering Physics and later performed high-security work at Battelle Labs. Her father, Ralph F. Behner, was a structural design engineer who worked on a remarkable series of advanced military aircraft, including classified Cold War-era programs. The links below provide additional family history and independent biographical documentation.

Family History, Lois Hilda Behner (mother), Ralph Behner (father)

I was just on the Peter Boghssian show! Boghssian is part of the National Profes Alliance. His shows are active debates on important issues - “Conversations and Street Epistemology”

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