Is Civil Unrest coming? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith

I have a great show airing this Friday with the Future Forecasters group, or specifically, 3 of the original members, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith.

These men are amazing. They have perfected their methods and are over 90% accurate in their findings.

Fortunately for all of us, they stayed and did a few extra segments for my subscribers on Substack. I will be posting the other exclusives after the main show airs on Friday, but I wanted to give you this one early.

This segment we discuss whether civil unrest was coming to the United States. Its a scary topic, but they are respectful to the audience and to themselves; after all it affects them too!

If you are not a member, enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Don't miss the show tonight with Sam Walton (see description below) airing at 6pmCT on Rumble

Title: Eliminating Agencies & Restructuring Gov Scares Deep State, Rising Tensions w/ Bill Walton

Description: Bill Walton, former Trump transition team member responsible for restructuring 1/3 of the Federal Government including all of the financial agencies, joins the program to discuss the state of the federal government. He explains what is in place and how the deep state is determined to keep it like it is. Bill Walton has his own show, the Bill Walton show, which you can follow and watch at https://thebillwaltonshow.com/

