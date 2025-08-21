Multiple Data Sources Now Showing Massive Change Coming

I recorded an update for my supporting subscribers on the massive change coming and whats behind this, but I also have much more to share from this week:

First, my friend Dr. Dave Janda returns to have a discussion you won’t hear elsewhere. After 4 decades in Washington DC where he worked officially as an advisor or consultant to 4 different administrations provides him insight unmatched.

Here are the details:

Title and Link: Real Intel: Power Struggles Fueled by Blackmail, Surveillance & Coercion w/ Dr. Dave Janda

Dr. Dave Janda returns to unpack the intersection of Epstein-era blackmail networks, “Russia collusion” narratives, and the power struggles playing out in the United States and around the world. We explore why so many actions on the public stage appear irrational and contradictory, and what deeper incentives might be driving them.

Janda also shares a personal, heartfelt story from his time on The Oprah Winfrey Show—a moment that still shapes how he thinks about courage, influence, and responsibility.

Follow Dr. Dave Janda @ https://DaveJanda.com

Introducing BPC-157: A peptide that is taking the world by storm due to the incredible results people are seeing with gut repair, muscle and ligament repair and anti inflammation.

If you are suffering from GI or digestive issues or muscle injuries and pain, this peptide is worth trying.

GI or digestive issue relief reported in days to 2 weeks

Muscle/ligament Repair Patterns show people are seeing less pain and better function within 2–6 weeks.

Patterns show faster wound closure, reduced inflammation and swelling , and earlier return to activity.

Widespread reports of increased energy, mood and feeling “younger”

Human and animal studies continue to show promising results. Note: The FDA has issued a warning that BPC-157 has risks due to potential “peptide related impurities”. This is precisely why I am very careful to provide you access to peptides that go through rigorous protocols proving the peptide does not contain impurities. Be careful who you buy from. Quality really matters.

LINKS TO BUY: BPC-157 comes in capsules or as an injectable:

Buy in Capsule form here - common dose is one or two 250mg capsules daily;

Buy as an Injectable here - common dose is 250–500 mcg once daily , or 250–500 mcg twice daily during the first 1–2 weeks for acute flares/injuries. Must buy reconstitution solution with injectables

USE CODE “sarah” to save 10%. Pay directly from your bank account and save an additional 5%.

Typical cycle: 2–4 weeks up to 8 weeks, then 2–4 weeks off before reassessing. Its important to cycle with all peptides to maintain effectiveness.

Note: Its better to start on a lower dose and build to a higher dose if necessary

Disclaimer: As with all supplements, consult a medical professional with questions or concerns.

ALSO: Educational Webinars for my subscribers: