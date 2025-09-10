War Exploding Around the World: Nepal, Israel, Qatar, Venezuela, Thailand, more... w/ Michael Yon

Michael Yon joined me on my most recent show — this is the full interview from that conversation with an additional 30 minutes at the end.

Episode Description: War correspondent and former Green Beret Michael Yon returns to the program to share his frontline perspective on global conflict. Together, we dive into the growing instability around the world — from the unrest in Nepal, Qatar, and Thailand to flashpoints emerging elsewhere.



We explore the core reasons driving these conflicts and how to recognize the markers of instability for yourself — the patterns that often signal when and where unrest will break out.

By now, most of you know that Charlie Kirk was assassinated today.

As Yon reminds us, “the most dangerous job in this time is the job behind a microphone.”

Yon is a seasoned war correspondent and a former Green Beret. He has seen many assassinations in his time covering war zones. He believes the United States is now a war zone. Here is his message after learning that Charlie Kirk was killed:

I have been speaking with Yon today after this incident and he said this to me “We need to stay strong and have courage.. we need to keep going… this is war”.

My friend Reinette Senum wrote a great update on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, you can see that here:

War is not just bombs and bullets, there takes many forms of war. Knowing the forms of war, you may recognize that we are in a state of war:

Kinetic Warfare: “traditional” kind that we think of using bombs, guns, troops and missiles. Anything involving physical force and destruction on the battlefield.

Economic Warfare: Sanctions, trade restrictions, blockades, currency manipulate and resource denial. The Goal is to cripple an enemy’s economy so they cannot sustain military or political resistance.

Other forms of Warfare:

Hybrid Warfare: A blend of kinetic + economic + cyber + propaganda.

Asymmetric Warfare: When a weaker power uses non-traditional tools (like economic disruption, guerrilla tactics, cyber) against a stronger one.

Information / Psychological Warfare: Shaping perception, propaganda, disinformation.

Can you see the elements of war we are in after seeing this list?

I have found all of this ties back to two main global factions fighting for power and resources. Decades and even centuries of fighting is coming to a head over these next few years or decade (not sure how long this current transition will take).

In my recent article, I discussed change causing fear, but so does civil unrest and other upsetting events. Remember, fear shuts off critical thinking, we must not let that happen:

