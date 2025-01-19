The mysterious fog and the California wildfires are riddled with dangerous chemicals and heavy metals. Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen rejoin the program to explain what pollutants and toxins are in the California wildfires and in the mysterious fog.

Young is one of the few researchers who have done any real analysis as to what is actually in the fog.

Before I share the details, I also uploaded for Substack supporters my appearance on the Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather. I discuss my 30+ hours of research on the Global Gold Monetary Fund and the hours of research I have done beyond that determining the competing monetary systems at play. This is the first time I share this publicly on video.

Here is some background on Jeffrey Prather:

Prather is a retired army officer, ex-DEA special agent, former DIA intelligence officer turned whistle blower and then targeted by the Deep State. Repurposed as Leader, Chaplain, Truth Teller, and now YOUR Intelligence Officer. Prather’s point of view like his skill set, is unique, authentic and irresistible.

You can see more of his work on at Jeffreyprather.com or on his Rumble channel.

Details of my show with Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen:

Title/Link: Mysterious Fog and California Wildfires Both Contain Dangerous Elements w/ Dr Robert Young & Hazen

Description:

Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen rejoin the program to share what is in the mysterious fog and the California wildfires. The dangerous fumes contain more than people know. We also discuss the amazing results from their latest trials and how you can get involved in the trial directly.

