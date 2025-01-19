Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Mysterious Fog and California Wildfires Both Contain Dangerous Elements w/ Dr Robert Young & Hazen

Sarah Westall on the Prather Point
Sarah Westall
Jan 19, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

The mysterious fog and the California wildfires are riddled with dangerous chemicals and heavy metals. Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen rejoin the program to explain what pollutants and toxins are in the California wildfires and in the mysterious fog.

Young is one of the few researchers who have done any real analysis as to what is actually in the fog.

*

Before I share the details, I also uploaded for Substack supporters my appearance on the Prather Point with Jeffrey Prather. I discuss my 30+ hours of research on the Global Gold Monetary Fund and the hours of research I have done beyond that determining the competing monetary systems at play. This is the first time I share this publicly on video.

Here is some background on Jeffrey Prather:

Prather is a retired army officer, ex-DEA special agent, former DIA intelligence officer turned whistle blower and then targeted by the Deep State. Repurposed as Leader, Chaplain, Truth Teller, and now YOUR Intelligence Officer. Prather’s point of view like his skill set, is unique, authentic and irresistible.

You can see more of his work on at Jeffreyprather.com or on his Rumble channel.

*

Details of my show with Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen:

Title/Link: Mysterious Fog and California Wildfires Both Contain Dangerous Elements w/ Dr Robert Young & Hazen

Description:

Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen rejoin the program to share what is in the mysterious fog and the California wildfires. The dangerous fumes contain more than people know. We also discuss the amazing results from their latest trials and how you can get involved in the trial directly.

If interested in the trial go to https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/hair-test-kit/?ref=11308 – If you are interested in learning more about Masterpeace go to https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
Comparisons: Maui Fire and North Carolina Hurricane – Land & Resource Grabs w/ Michelle Melendez
  Sarah Westall
Whistleblower w/ Asylum in Russian Has Epstein Videos, What's on Them? Why the Media is Silent?
  Sarah Westall
2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference - Sarah Westall
  Sarah Westall
Conspiracy Theories and Offending Some
  Sarah Westall
Disinfo Agents and some Woo Woo
  Sarah Westall
Operation Gladio: The Operation that Funds the Cabal's Dark Projects with Colonel Towner-Watkins
  Matthew Raymer
Who was Mary Magdalen? Remote Viewers may provide an Answer
  Sarah Westall