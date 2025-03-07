Playback speed
Programmed Robotic Doctors, Rockefeller Medicine, Experiments & Men’s Testosterone w/ Dr. Lynn Lafferty

Sarah Westall
Mar 07, 2025
Dr. Lynn Lafferty joins the program to discuss the history of medicine; when it became corrupted and how it has impacted society. We discuss the roots of modern medicine moving away from holistic remedies that work with your body to heal to Rockefeller medicine promoting pharmaceutical drugs aimed at maximizing revenues at the expense of long term health. You can learn more about Dr. Lafferty at https://drlynnlafferty.com

