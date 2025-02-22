Playback speed
Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power w/ Dr. J Michael Waller

Sarah Westall
Feb 22, 2025
∙ Paid
Dr. J Michael Waller, Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy, joins the program to discuss how the CIA and the FBI operate in the shadows to manipulate elections, silence dissent, and expand their power beyond accountability. We discuss his new book "From Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villa…

Sarah’s Report
Sarah Westall
