Thrive Hour: The Hidden Knowledge Behind Astrology | Laura Eisenhower

Fun Thrive hour with Laura Eisenhower! I also updated an extra exclusive segment for Substack subscribers.

Here are the details:

Title (link to video/audio): The Hidden Knowledge Behind Astrology | Laura Eisenhower

Researcher, author, and astrologer Laura Eisenhower rejoins the program to discuss her extensive research into astrology, its origins, historical significance, and how it has influenced human understanding for thousands of years. As the great-granddaughter of former President Dwight David Eisenhower, Laura has forged her own unique path, exploring consciousness, spiritual development, and humanity's evolving relationship with the cosmos.



In this fascinating conversation, Laura shares insights from her life's mission, which she describes as helping "to inspire unity consciousness and bring us back to the Zero Point/Unified Field, the totality of our divine powers." Together, we explore astrology's deeper meanings, the connection between celestial cycles and human experience, the importance of self-awareness, and how individuals can better understand their purpose during these transformative times.



You can follow and learn more about Laura Eisenhower at CosmicGaia.org

Note: I usually direct everyone to my website, SarahWestall.com, to find all the platforms where you can watch or listen. The newly redesigned site integrates Substack, recent episodes, and Apple (video & audio) all in one place.

We’re still working through a few bugs though, so the latest episode isn’t updating yet. UGH!

Until it’s fixed, please watch or listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts (available on desktop and all devices)

Links mentioned in the show:

See the Deep Dive Peptide Replay at

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Also our friend Cathy O’Brien has recently endured a devastating storm event that caused extensive damage to their property. If you are able to help her in her time of need, there is a donation page on GiveSendGo. Or you can help her and her mission at trance-formation.com