Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Thrive Hour: The Hidden Knowledge Behind Astrology | Laura Eisenhower

Plus an extra exclusive segment
Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Fun Thrive hour with Laura Eisenhower! I also updated an extra exclusive segment for Substack subscribers.

Here are the details:

Title (link to video/audio): The Hidden Knowledge Behind Astrology | Laura Eisenhower

Researcher, author, and astrologer Laura Eisenhower rejoins the program to discuss her extensive research into astrology, its origins, historical significance, and how it has influenced human understanding for thousands of years. As the great-granddaughter of former President Dwight David Eisenhower, Laura has forged her own unique path, exploring consciousness, spiritual development, and humanity's evolving relationship with the cosmos.

In this fascinating conversation, Laura shares insights from her life's mission, which she describes as helping "to inspire unity consciousness and bring us back to the Zero Point/Unified Field, the totality of our divine powers." Together, we explore astrology's deeper meanings, the connection between celestial cycles and human experience, the importance of self-awareness, and how individuals can better understand their purpose during these transformative times.

You can follow and learn more about Laura Eisenhower at CosmicGaia.org

Note: I usually direct everyone to my website, SarahWestall.com, to find all the platforms where you can watch or listen. The newly redesigned site integrates Substack, recent episodes, and Apple (video & audio) all in one place.

We’re still working through a few bugs though, so the latest episode isn’t updating yet. UGH!

Until it’s fixed, please watch or listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts (available on desktop and all devices)

Links mentioned in the show:

  • See the Deep Dive Peptide Replay at

REPLAY: Deep Dive Peptide Webinar w/ Dr Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

REPLAY: Deep Dive Peptide Webinar w/ Dr Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall
·
Jun 13
Watch now

Also our friend Cathy O’Brien has recently endured a devastating storm event that caused extensive damage to their property. If you are able to help her in her time of need, there is a donation page on GiveSendGo. Or you can help her and her mission at trance-formation.com

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