Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Tyranny in Europe: Germany’s AfD Scares Establishment, Peter Boehringer(AfD) & Harley Schlanger

Sarah Westall
Feb 19, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Peter Boehringer, Chairman of the Budgetary Committee of the German Bundestag (AfD), and Schiller Institute's Harley Schlanger, join the program to discuss the devolution towards tyranny in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. We discuss the latest JD Vance speech in Munich Germany and the reactions of the establishment. We then discuss the changing worldwi…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
DOGE Operation: Appearance on Operation Freedom with Dave Janda
  Sarah Westall
Part 2: "Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview
  Sarah Westall
"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview
  Sarah Westall
Can a Compound Mimic Exercise & Its Benefits? Giant Leaps in Science and Health w/ Dr Diane Kazer
  Sarah Westall
Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Francis Boyle: A Life Devoted to Justice and Human Rights
  Sarah Westall
Mysterious Fog and California Wildfires Both Contain Dangerous Elements w/ Dr Robert Young & Hazen
  Sarah Westall
Comparisons: Maui Fire and North Carolina Hurricane – Land & Resource Grabs w/ Michelle Melendez
  Sarah Westall