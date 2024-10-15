Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
#1 and #2 World Problems
0:00
-24:47

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

#1 and #2 World Problems

God's answer?
Sarah Westall
Oct 15, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

Weekly (sort of) update for subscribers. If you are not a paying member, please enjoy a 7 day trial:

Get 7 day free trial

Another look at the eagle outside of my window that I saw a few weeks ago. I didn’t realize until a couple of days ago that I also had an image which captured part of my lighting (which is directly in front of me). This image shows you how the eagle landed on the branch in the absolute best place for me to see it during my interview with Matt Hazen (founder of MasterPeace). Then the great bird sat there for about 30 minutes and just looked at me.

Note the writing… that’s just my son using our windows as a whiteboard! :)

Also, get this… the following weekend, my husband and I were driving back from a festival and we saw 3 different bald eagles fly over our car in different places along the road (miles apart from each other). Then an hour later my husband also saw another eagle fly over his car (miles away from the ones we saw earlier).

Maybe there are more bald eagles in the area or its a sign! I like to think its a sign! hah! If anyone else are also seeing bald eagles quite a bit, please comment and let me know. Because I think its amazing.

I am going to take that as a message that solutions to this current nightmare is coming. We just need to hang in there.

The weekly update is for supporting subscribers, if you are not a subscriber, enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Get 7 day free trial

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Unwavering commitment to provide you with the best information possible
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Westall
Recent Episodes
Julian Assange speaks - a heart felt speech about his experience and our world
  Sarah Westall
Civil War, Bait & Switch & the Tate Brothers
  Sarah Westall
Eagle Messenger & Red Flags
  Sarah Westall
Day 10: Unveil Advanced Methods of Mind Control and Solutions with Sarah
  Sarah Westall
Substack Exclusive: Hollywood and Adrenochrome - w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks
  Sarah Westall and Scotty Saks
Day 9: Expose the Truth Behind Havana Syndrome with Dr. Len Ber
  Sarah Westall
Analysis of Current Deep State Operations w/ Dave Hodges - Substack Exclusive
  Sarah Westall