Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sarah’s Report

Part 2: "Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview

Sarah Westall
Feb 10, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Part 2 of my Jimmy Boots, i.e. Detective Rothstein, interview. See part 1 here:

"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview

Sarah Westall
·
Feb 6
"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview

This interview is one of the most important interviews I have ever done. It was put out to the world pre Qanon and pre Blackmail being a known thing.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Sarah’s Report
Sarah’s Report
Authors
Sarah Westall
Recent Posts
"Blackmail is the Currency of the Powerful" - The Jimmy Boots Interview
  Sarah Westall
Can a Compound Mimic Exercise & Its Benefits? Giant Leaps in Science and Health w/ Dr Diane Kazer
  Sarah Westall
Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Francis Boyle: A Life Devoted to Justice and Human Rights
  Sarah Westall
Mysterious Fog and California Wildfires Both Contain Dangerous Elements w/ Dr Robert Young & Hazen
  Sarah Westall
Comparisons: Maui Fire and North Carolina Hurricane – Land & Resource Grabs w/ Michelle Melendez
  Sarah Westall
Whistleblower w/ Asylum in Russian Has Epstein Videos, What's on Them? Why the Media is Silent?
  Sarah Westall
2024 False Flags and Conspiracies Conference - Sarah Westall
  Sarah Westall