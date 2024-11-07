Why Psychics Cannot Predict the Lottery - Remote Viewers Explain

This is one of the most amazing interview segments I have done. In this extended interview, Daz Smith explains his research and findings on why gifted psychics cannot predict the lottery even though they are able to predict so many other events.

Be ready to be blown away on what he encountered along the way.

This is an extended interview segment from my interview with the Future Forecasting Group, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith. You can see the full interview here: Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith

Learn more about their amazing work at https://futureforecasters.com/