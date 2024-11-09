Who was Mary Magdalen? Remote Viewers may provide an Answer

Antonio Canova, “The Repentant Mary Magdalene” (1764)

Mary Magdalen may be one of the most misunderstood historical figures of all time. Popular culture has characterized her as a prostitute and others as the Apostles of all Apostles.

Many Christians believe the Bible is literally the word of God and therefore is 100% true. Others believe it is a Roman construction that merged Paganism and Christianity at the time to create a one world religion that they could use to control the people.

Regardless of your believes, Mary Magdalen has been an intriguing figure.

Remote Viewer Edward Riordan had the amazing opportunity to remote view a skull that was thought to be of Mary Magdalen. This Substack exclusive shares his incredible session that may provide answers to her true identity.

Riordan also shares his interesting look at the Xenon-1 Dark Matter Detector. What did the scientists find and why is this important. Another intriguing session that leaves viewers wanting more.

This is an extra interview session for supporting members, but you can watch the full interview with the original remote viewing team from the Future Forecasters group at the link below.

From my original post:

This is one of the most interesting shows I have done this year with the Future Forecasting Group, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith.

Title: Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith

Description: Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, and Daz Smith return to the program to discuss some of the most interesting remote viewing sessions they have done in the past year. We discuss an incredible session on Antartica, what it feels like to be part of a hive mind, and other clues to our future. You can see more at https://FutureForecasters.com

Link: Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith

*

Links to the other 3 exclusive segments:

Why Psychics Cannot Predict the Lottery - Remote Viewers Explain

Is Civil Unrest coming? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith

Substack Exclusive - RV Session on Cold Cases