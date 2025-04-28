Hidden Tech Resembles Star Trek: Malaysian Airline, Portals & Wormholes w/ Ashton Forbes

Ashton Forbes, a self-taught physicist and computer specialist, rose to prominence in 2024 after new footage related to Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 surfaced. He claims the video — shared here — offers evidence of highly advanced military technology, long hidden from public view. From his Twitter/X account:

“These Videos are the Fate of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 I can't believe how much denial people are in when we're looking at TWO perfectly in sync military videos of a plane still missing after 10 years. Stop asking me what happened to the passengers or where the plane went. Ask your elected representatives instead. The only people who can definitively tell us where the plane went and what happened to the passengers is the United States Government. They're the ones recording it. It's their operation. For the people who don't understand physics, these videos cannot be faked. You can't fake videos accurate to physics the public doesn't currently accept. The science will be proven real and that will defacto prove the videos are 100% authentic. The videos show 'ball lightning,' also known as plasmoids or EVOs. They prove that Zero-Point Energy is the answer to the gaps in General Relativity. They prove that cold fusion is real and was suppressed from the public in 1989. Full disclosure will happen when these videos are admitted to being real.”

I love this stuff, so I invited Ashton Forbes to join the program to dig even deeper into these fascinating topics. We explore the possibility of these advanced technologies becoming available to everyday people — and what that could mean for the future of how we live. Here are the details of the show:

Description: Futurist Ashton Forbes joins the program to reveal astonishing hidden technologies that defy imagination. He argues that military black projects have developed advancements rivaling those seen in Star Trek — breakthroughs that, if released, could radically transform life as we know it. You can follow Ashton Forbes on X or on Youtube at JustXAshton

Link to watch or listen to the show: Hidden Tech Resembles Star Trek: Malaysian Airline, Portals & Wormholes w/ Ashton Forbes

