Sarah’s Report

Home
Notes
SarahWestall.com
BGC Podcast Episodes
About Sarah
UFFS
Leaderboard
We are Living in the Truman Show, Endless Wars, Endless Lies, JFK’s Murder w/ Dr Jerome Corsi
My latest show was immediately deleted by Youtube. I am not surprised anymore when shows are deleted and are given strikes, but I am when they are not…
  
Sarah Westall
4
Targeted Justice, Conferences & Citizen Journalists are Making a Difference
On May 8, the committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on Silent Weapons
  
Sarah Westall
9
Federal Income Tax Scam, It’s not what you think w/ Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottahedeh
Plus for Subscribers: An original interview from over 8 years ago with Immanuel Velikovsky's associate Dr. Irving Wolfe
  
Sarah Westall
2
Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson
Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James
  
Sarah Westall
4
Who are the most interesting people alive that you want me to interview?
What topics are incredibly fascinating and worth exploring?
  
Sarah Westall
215
Zionists & Endless wars, Depopulation Agendas, Globalist Takeover of Governments w/ Harley Schlanger
There is a bigger geopolitical agenda at play and we are all being used to bring that plan to fruition. I am talking about Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, the…
  
Sarah Westall
4

April 2024

Professional Agitators Fuel Dissent & U.S. enters Dangerous Times w/ Rudy Giuliani
To say this show is different from my other shows is an understatement. While I do not shy away from controversy, I prefer deeper more rational…
  
Sarah Westall
18
Surging Farmer Protests, Suicides High, Global Food Chain Under Attack w/ Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft returns to discuss the issues worldwide with the global food chain. I also discuss a video I was sent from an Australian farming group…
  
Sarah Westall
Causing Paralysis on Purpose, Deathly Injectables and more w/ Dr. Diane Kazer
Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss more incredibly bad medical practices that are plaguing the system. The endless stream of bad medicine…
  
Sarah Westall
War Games & Capturing Your Childs Mind w/ Alex Newman
Plus a few incredible news stories; a sign of the times
  
Sarah Westall
2
Dark Psychology Secrets and Manipulation
Also my latest show: Medical Kidnapping: Saving Little Autumn; $2.2 Million Hospital Windfall
  
Sarah Westall
1
New Intel: Internet Takedown, Massive Purge, Weaponizing “Democratic Institutions” w/ Dave Hodges
The continuing attack on free speech will heat up over the next few months, at least that is the intel Dave Hodges is receiving from his sources that he…
  
Sarah Westall
2
© 2024 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture