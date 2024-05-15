Subscribe
We are Living in the Truman Show, Endless Wars, Endless Lies, JFK’s Murder w/ Dr Jerome Corsi
My latest show was immediately deleted by Youtube. I am not surprised anymore when shows are deleted and are given strikes, but I am when they are not…
14 hrs ago
•
Sarah Westall
27
Targeted Justice, Conferences & Citizen Journalists are Making a Difference
On May 8, the committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on Silent Weapons
May 12
•
Sarah Westall
23
Federal Income Tax Scam, It’s not what you think w/ Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottahedeh
Plus for Subscribers: An original interview from over 8 years ago with Immanuel Velikovsky's associate Dr. Irving Wolfe
May 11
•
Sarah Westall
25
Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson
Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James
May 8
•
Sarah Westall
42
Who are the most interesting people alive that you want me to interview?
What topics are incredibly fascinating and worth exploring?
May 7
•
Sarah Westall
25
Zionists & Endless wars, Depopulation Agendas, Globalist Takeover of Governments w/ Harley Schlanger
There is a bigger geopolitical agenda at play and we are all being used to bring that plan to fruition. I am talking about Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, the…
May 4
•
Sarah Westall
33
April 2024
Professional Agitators Fuel Dissent & U.S. enters Dangerous Times w/ Rudy Giuliani
To say this show is different from my other shows is an understatement. While I do not shy away from controversy, I prefer deeper more rational…
Apr 29
•
Sarah Westall
21
Surging Farmer Protests, Suicides High, Global Food Chain Under Attack w/ Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft returns to discuss the issues worldwide with the global food chain. I also discuss a video I was sent from an Australian farming group…
Apr 27
•
Sarah Westall
28
Causing Paralysis on Purpose, Deathly Injectables and more w/ Dr. Diane Kazer
Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss more incredibly bad medical practices that are plaguing the system. The endless stream of bad medicine…
Apr 25
•
Sarah Westall
15
War Games & Capturing Your Childs Mind w/ Alex Newman
Plus a few incredible news stories; a sign of the times
Apr 21
•
Sarah Westall
17
Dark Psychology Secrets and Manipulation
Also my latest show: Medical Kidnapping: Saving Little Autumn; $2.2 Million Hospital Windfall
Apr 19
•
Sarah Westall
20
New Intel: Internet Takedown, Massive Purge, Weaponizing “Democratic Institutions” w/ Dave Hodges
The continuing attack on free speech will heat up over the next few months, at least that is the intel Dave Hodges is receiving from his sources that he…
Apr 19
•
Sarah Westall
31
